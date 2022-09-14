IKCO begins exporting passenger cars to Armenia

TEHRAN – Iran’s top automaker, Iran Khodro Industrial Group (IKCO), has started exporting two passenger vehicle brands to Armenia, IRNA reported.

Following the visit of IKCO Head Mehdi Khatibi to the Republic of Armenia and signing a contract for the distribution of IKCO’s products in that country, the first shipment of the company’s passenger cars named Tara and Dena has been sent to the Armenian market, the company said in a statement.

The shipment consisted of eight automatic cars, along with the spare parts needed for after-sales service.

As reported, with the re-entry of IKCO’s products to the Armenian market, the way has been paved for the company to export its products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Concurrent with the export of products, IKCO’s representative office in Armenia has been equipped with the necessary facilities in order to offer quality after-sales services to customers in accordance with IKCO’s standards.

Earlier this month, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak announced that the Islamic Republic is ready to set up a car production line in Armenia in order to use there as an export platform for the products to other member countries of the EAEU.

During a meeting with Armenia's Deputy Minister of Economy Narek Teryan in Tehran, Peyman-Pak pointed out the interest of IKCO in setting up a production line in Armenia and said, considering Armenia's membership in the EAEU this can have exemplary achievements for both countries.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia welcomed the presence of Iranian companies in the road construction projects of Armenia and the production of Iranian cars in the country.

