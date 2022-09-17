Export from Alborz province rises 176% in 5 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Alborz province rose 176 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Hamid Ahmadi, the director-general of Alborz province’s Customs Department, said that 98,000 tons of products worth $82 million were exported from the province in the five-month period, indicating also 136 percent growth in terms of weight.

He named evaporative cooler, pasta, all kinds of medicine, tea, detergent, chemical and plastic products, electronic and electrical devices and food as the main exported items and Iraq, Afghanistan, UAE, Turkey, Somalia, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Russia, India and Pakistan as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 37,000 tons of products valued at $289 million were imported to the province in the first five months of this year, with five percent rise in worth and two percent decline in weight year on year.

He named production line machines, bulk tea, refrigeration compressors, household appliance parts and accessories, computer screens and parts, medical equipment, all kinds of medicine and electrical and electronic parts as the main imported products and UAE, China, Turkey, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Hong Kong and India as the major sources of imports in the said time span.

MA/MA