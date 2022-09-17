What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mahtab Aliabadi.

Entitled “Interruption”, the showcase will run until September 21 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Behru Baqeri is on view in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

O Gallery 2 is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Samaneh Samimi.

The exhibits will be running until September 27 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of paintings by Shirin Nazir is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Spring and Winter Passed” will be running until September 27 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* An exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Avideh Salmanpur is currently underway at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Somewhere in Paradise”, the exhibition will run until September 26 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Calligraphic painting

* Sudabeh Mirenayat is hanging her latest calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 21 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* A group of artists, including Mohammad Ehsai, Sadeq Tabrizi, Nasrollah Afjei, Faramarz Pilaram, Sedaqat Jabbari and Hossein Zenderudi, are showcasing a collection of their calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until September 26 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Multimedia

* Artists in different media, including Sareh Hosseini, Maryam Qanbari, Parisa Javanfar, Farzaneh Araqi, Sara Khalili and Sediqeh Salman, are displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 21 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by a large number of veteran artists, including Faramarz Pilaram, Ahmad Morshedlu, Negin Farahani, Hossein Mahjubi, Parviz Tanavoli, Reza Bangiz and Alireza Javid.

The exhibition entitled “The Sixth Extinction” runs until September 22 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* An exhibition displaying artworks in various media by Mania Sedaqat, Sohrab Yari, Termeh Dehqan, Shafaq Bastani, Negar Raziani, Sana Qorbani and several other artists is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 21 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

