Commodities worth $92m exported from North Khorasan in 5 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 441,500 tons of commodities worth $92.7 million were exported from North Khorasan province, in the northeast of Iran, during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22).

Hossein Haji-Beglou, the head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade, named urea, melamine, ammonia, nitrogen, as well as steel products, aluminum ingots and cement as the main exported items, and Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, China, Turkey, Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Syria, Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Belgium, Kuwait, Austria and Oman as the export destinations.

He also announced that 14,400 tons of goods worth $39 million were imported to the province in the five-month period.

As previously announced by Abbas Baqeri, the acting head of the province’s customs department, the value of export from North Khorasan jumped 219 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the first quarter in the previous year.

The official said that 36,370 tons of products worth $33,246,164 were exported from the province in the three-month period, indicating also 215 percent rise in terms of weight.

He named petrochemical products including urea fertilizer, ammonia and melamine crystal, steel products, edible citric acid, houseplants, plastic products, cans and alpha aluminum as the major exported items, and Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Iraq, Turkey, Romania, Uzbekistan and Germany as the main export destinations.

The official further announced that commodities worth $8,781,197 were imported to the province in the first quarter of the present year, with one percent rise year on year.

He named air conditioner, flashlight, frozen red meat, electric motor, digital scale, can production line, and pipe production line as the main imported items, and China, Brazil, Oman and Turkey as the major sources of imports.

As previously announced by Mehrdad Davoudzadeh, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for commercial affairs and trade promotion, commodities valued at over $173 million were exported from North Khorasan during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

Davoudzadeh named Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, India, Turkey, Ukraine, Pakistan, Poland, Syria, Russia, Kuwait, Austria, Oman, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, and Canada as the main destinations to them the products were exported from North Khorasan in the previous year.

Putting the province’s worth of imports at $42 million in the past year, the official further named China, Russia, Sudan, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, South Korea, Turkey, India, Netherlands, Ethiopia, Denmark, Austria, Oman, United Kingdom, Taiwan, Italy, Turkmenistan, Sweden, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Azerbaijan and France as the major sources of imports.

MA/MA