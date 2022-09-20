Over 1,900 National Housing Movement units under construction in Ardebil province

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 1,967 units of the National Housing Movement are under construction in Ardebil province, northwest of Iran.

Farhad Sobhani, the director-general of the province’s Housing Department, said that of the 1,967 mentioned units, 415 units are in the skeleton completion stage.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of the National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the transport and urban development minister.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

Land supply was the first condition for the realization of the national movement plan and housing construction, in this regard, a series of measures were taken by the government and Ministry of Transport and Urban Development. According to the latest statistics, the lands of 2.8 million housing units of the National Housing Movement have been provided by the ministry.

Although, studies show that the provision of land and financial resources are two serious obstacles to the construction of this number of residential units.

