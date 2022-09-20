TEDPIX loses 6,700 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 6,760 points to 1.367 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 4.371 billion securities worth 25.069 trillion rials (about $89.53 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 6,887 points, and the second market’s index dropped 7,789 points.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

