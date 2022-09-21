Over 600 companies participating in Iran Plast intl. expo

TEHRAN – Iran’s 16th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Wednesday, Shana reported.

The opening ceremony of the four-day exhibition was attended by senior officials, including some MPs, deputy oil ministers, and Head of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shahmirzaei.

As reported, 600 domestic companies as well as 10 foreign exhibitors are participating in the current year’s exhibition.

Delegations from 19 different countries including Pakistan, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Syria, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Nakhchivan Republic, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Tunisia, Qatar, Oman, Afghanistan, Brazil, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Romania, Iraq, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland and Spain are also visiting the exhibition.

More than 20 specialized meetings, roundtables and workshops are also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of this event in which experts, managers, and officials active in the petrochemical industry are going to take part.

This edition of the exhibition will cover five major areas including raw materials, machinery and equipment, final and semi-finished products, banks, stock exchange and financial institutions, as well as services.

As the biggest event in the petrochemicals and plastics industry in West Asia, Iran Plast was held for the first time in 2002 on the initiative of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) in order to boost the domestic plastics industry market, facilitate the global marketing process and present in global markets.

The exhibition, which is classified among the world's prestigious exhibitions of the plastic industry, seeks to provide a platform for developing the domestic plastics industry market.

A statistical look at the previous editions of the exhibition shows that this event has been following a growing trend despite all the problems and issues created by external factors like the U.S. sections and the pandemic.

Photo: NPC Head Morteza Shahmirzaei cuts the ribbon at the opening ceremony of Iran Plast Expo in Tehran on Wednesday.