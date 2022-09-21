Knowledge-based ecosystem comes to solve environmental issues

TEHRAN – The Department of Environment (DOE) decided to use the capacities of knowledge-based companies with the aim of solving environmental problems, DOE chief Ali Salajeqeh has said.

To date, 437 knowledge-based companies active in the field of the environment have been identified, he stated, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

The companies have been divided based on their environmental expertise, such as waste, wildlife, pollution, etc. so that the capacities can be used in all environmental fields, he said, adding, they have entered the operational phase and we are currently using domestic production for environmental monitoring.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year (March 2022-March 2023) as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”. Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

Technologies protecting the environment

The use of digital and advanced technologies plays an effective role in protecting the environment, Salajeqeh said, noting, technologies in this field need to be used in areas such as monitoring and tracking, census, and waste management.

Iran Innovation and Technology House, as a place to display Iranian technologies, hosted 30 technological achievements in the field of environment.

Among the most important achievements included removing unpleasant odors from wastewater treatment plants, wastewater treatment, biodegradable polymers, hospital waste disposal, electric and heat-generating microturbines, e-motorcycles, four-wheeled motorcycle, lithium batteries, and wind turbines.

Knowledge-based ecosystem

Over the past year, in order to realize a resilient and knowledge-based economy, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has implemented a series of activities to further develop the ecosystem of innovation and technology in the country.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was founded in 2006 as one of the sub-sets of the government with the slogan of moving from an oil-based economy to a knowledge-based one, aiming at increasing technological capabilities and innovation in order to generate wealth from the knowledge and improve people’s quality of life.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies are working in.

