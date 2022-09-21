Iranian province ready to host Iraqi health tourists

TEHRAN—The western province of Kermanshah is prepared to host Iraqi tourists seeking medical care, the provincial tourism chief has said.

In the field of medical tourism, Kermanshah has excellent capabilities, and the newly established Hakim and Mad Hospitals can serve Iraqi patients, Mohammadreza Soheili explained on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during a visit to Iraq’s Consul General in Kermanshah Jafar Satta Al-Khazaeli, CHTN reported.

To discuss medical tourism and develop the passenger transportation services between Kermanshah province and the Iraqi side, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) could be inked between the two sides, the official added.

It will be possible to solve an important part of the current problems of passenger exchange if both sides coordinate their tourism work, he noted.

Providing more coordination in the transportation of passengers from the border points would lead to very positive results, he mentioned.

He also noted that a closer connection between Iraqi tourism companies and Iranian companies is needed for greater monitoring.

The goal is to increase transportation opportunities along the border so that Iraqi passengers and patients could be transported to Kermanshah or other parts of the country at an approved price and with the appropriate facilities, he stated.

For his part, Al-Khazaeli said that better coordination of tourism development on both sides of the border can be achieved if Kermanshah province’s tourism companies and capacities are introduced to Iraq.

The accommodation sector has become a problem for Iraqi travelers, and joint planning and cooperation would be the best approach for resolving these issues, he added.

If an MOU is signed and reliable companies are introduced to transport passengers, people can travel with more security and confidence to the two countries, he mentioned.

Moreover, increased flights from Kermanshah province to different cities in Iran can boost the number of Iraqi tourists visiting Kermanshah, he noted.

According to available data, Iran hosts an average of one million medical tourists each year. “About one million medical tourists, mainly from the neighboring countries, arrive in Iran annually,” Mohammadreza Tarjoman, who presides over the Health Ministry’s tourism office, said in April.

“The majority of inbound medical passengers come from the neighboring countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan,” the official said. Talking about hospitals and clinics, he said a selection of 200 Iranian medical centers have permission to accept foreign patients.

Experts believe medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency. Amongst Iran’s trump cards are the presence of credible surgeons and physicians, cutting-edge medical technologies, high-tech medicine and diverse specializations, super affordable procedures, and finally its hospitable people.

Iran seeks to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around two million in [calendar year] 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

ABU/AM

