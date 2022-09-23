Iran, Azerbaijan begin construction of bridge over Aras

TEHRAN - Iran and Azerbaijan formally launched the construction of a highway bridge over the Aras River at the two countries' border in the Aghbend Region, the porta of Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry reported.

Iranian Minister of Transport and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev held the official ceremony via video conference held in Tehran on Wednesday.

The bridge is going to be constructed under the framework of an agreement for establishing a road link between Nackchivan and Azerbaijan through Iran's territory that was signed during the 15th Iran, Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee meeting.

The project will form Azerbaijan-Iran-Nakhchivan Corridor by linking East Zangezur Region in Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through Iran's territory.

The construction of this bridge will expand bilateral relations and freight transit between Iran and Azerbaijan and in the region.

The bridge is 220 meters long and its width is about 25 meters. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

One of the major policies that the current Iranian government is pursuing is expanding trade relations with neighboring countries.

In this regard over the past year, the Islamic Republic has taken major steps for developing transportation infrastructure at its borders.

Back in January, Iran and Azerbaijan also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in constructing a bridge over the Astarachay border river.

The construction of the Astarachay bridge was described as a positive step in completing the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and is expected to open a new gate for the development of all-out relations between the two neighbors.

Speaking in the mentioned ceremony, Mustafayev said the construction of the bridge is scheduled to be completed by the end of the current year.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi (L) and Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev inaugurate the construction project of a bridge over Aras River via video conference in Tehran on Wednesday.