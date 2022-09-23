Over two million Arbaeen pilgrims pass Mehran border

TEHRAN – Mehran crossing on the Iran-Iraq border has seen over two million pilgrims during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

A total of 2,762,000 Iranian and foreign Arbaeen pilgrims have crossed the Iran-Iraq border at Mehran, western Ilam province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Of the number, some 1,496,632 pilgrims traveled to Iraq through the Mehran border, while 1,265,879 entered Iran, Farzad Sharifi explained on Thursday.

Mehran is a major border between Iran and Iraq and is among the most significant crossings, especially due to its proximity to holy cities in Iraq. Between 500,000 and 600,000 people cross the border at this terminal every year.

The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims, even Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities participate.

The religious treks will be destined for Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

ABU/AM

