Charity generates 900,000 job opportunities for the needy

TEHRAN – More than 900,000 job opportunities were created for financially-struggling individuals during the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, announced on Monday.

During the sixth development plan, we were required to create 350,000 jobs, however, we managed to create more than 900,000 job opportunities for the target community, and a significant number of clients became self-sufficient and no longer receive support, Bakhtiari added.

Since the beginning of the [current calendar] year which began on March 21, more than 180,000 job opportunities have been launched and 134,000 employment plans are in the process of receiving loans, he stated.

He went on to note that 6,000 elites, 52,000 school students, and about 730,000 college students are under the support of the foundation, which can guarantee the future of the country in various fields of science and technology.

Since the beginning of this year, about 50,000 cases of skill training have been provided to clients, he added.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has launched 3,285 projects to support job seekers over the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year which began on March 21.

FB/MG

