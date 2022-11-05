Talabun: Age-old tradition to invite wedding guests

TEHRAN—Inviting guests to a wedding ceremony can be done in several ways, such as sending invitation cards, calling them, or meeting them in person.

People on Kharg Island, situated in Iran’s Bushehr province, have an old tradition of inviting wedding guests. It is called Talabun.

This tradition is a way of inviting relatives to participate in the wedding as the wedding hosts decorate trays with green cloth and bowls of Noql (sugar-coated almonds) and Nabat (sugar candy) as well as flowers and sweets.

Then they send the trays to the houses of relatives and neighbors to inform them of the wedding and invite them to the ceremony.

It is common for neighbors and relatives to take flowers from the trays and wish the bride and groom a happy life. This is one way that they announce their willingness to be a part of the wedding.

It is also a common belief that young singles should eat Noql and Nabat in order to fulfill their marriage wishes.

Although the tradition has almost been lost to time, it has been inscribed on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Kharg Island is a continental island in the Persian Gulf south of Iran. The island is located 25 km off the coast of Iran and 483 km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz. Administered by the adjacent coastal Bushehr province, Kharg Island provides a seaport for the export of oil.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/AM