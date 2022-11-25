ICCIMA dispatches trade delegation to Pakistan

TEHRAN – A delegation of businessmen and private sector representatives from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) left Tehran for Pakistan on Thursday to meet with Pakistani officials and explore avenues of mutual cooperation.

Getting acquainted with Pakistan's trade laws and regulations, familiarizing with the country’s business capacities and investment fields as well as exploring ways to increase the level of transit between the two countries are among the major goals of the Iranian delegation’s visit to the country, IRIB reported.

Headed by ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the Iranian delegation is scheduled to visit Lahore and Karachi.

EF/MA