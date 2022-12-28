Riots aftermath leaves enemies enraged, split: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - The commander of the IRGC said on Wednesday that the recent disturbances that the enemy instigated in Iran were put down, noting the events benefited the Iranian armed forces by imparting them new lessons.

The remarks were delivered by Major General Hossein Salami during the inauguration of a new military training program at the IRGC University of Command and Staff.

The IRGC has earned a great deal of expertise, according to General Salami, since it has dealt with the most sophisticated, modern, powerful, and well-equipped foes.

"In the recent riots, the enemy sought to expand all kinds of plots and rushed to the battleground with all its warfare and exploited all the capabilities," the IRGC chief stated, pointing to recent foreign-orchestrated uprisings in the country.

“Without our prior expertise,” he said, "we would have been overwhelmed by several, ongoing threats."

“We are continually confronted with hostility and schemes. That was not the end of the story. Following the recent events in which the enemy brought all of the forces and units it had planned and trained to the battlefield with all of its power, but suffered a crushing defeat, it is probable that another issue would surface,” he emphasized.

He went on to explain that the recent uprising was beneficial because it reawakened the Iranian military forces, which are now garnering novel experiences.

The head of the IRGC remarked that the opponents are disorganized and helpless since they do not comprehend how to act.