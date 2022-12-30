CBI governor Saleh-Abadi resigns, Farzin replaces him

TEHRAN - Ali Saleh-Abadi left his job as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Thursday and President Raisi's cabinet accepted his resignation and replaced him with Mohammadreza Farzin.

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran, resigned amid the recent volatility in the foreign currency market and depreciation of Iran's national currency the rial against other currencies, IRNA reported.

Farzin has served as the head of different Iranian banks including Bank Melli, and Bank Karafarin; he has also served as the deputy Finance and Economic Affairs Minister.

The government spokesman recently said that the president would make changes in his cabinet. A new road minister also assumed the position recently.

EF/MA