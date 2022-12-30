Iran summons Italian envoy over ‘interventionist comments’

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign ministry announced Thursday that Italian Ambassador to Iran Giuseppe Perrone was summoned over meddling remarks by Italian officials.

“During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest over a continuation by some Italian officials of interventionist comments and measures regarding Iran’s domestic affairs,” the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added, “It was also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran views selective and dual approaches toward human rights as unacceptable and totally rejected, and that it is the opposite side that has violated the Iranian nation’s rights and severely harmed its interests by imposing unlawful sanctions on the country.”

It noted, “The Italian envoy was also told that the negative and irrational stances taken by some Italian officials have nothing to do with the historical background of ties between the two countries.”

According to the statement, the Italian ambassador said he would relay Iran’s protest to his government in Rome.

The summoning came after Italy summoned the Iranian ambassador over Iran’s internal developments and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made scathing remarks against Iran. He accused Iran of executing protestors for taking off their veil or participating in a protest, an allegation Iranian rejects.

“Taking off a veil or participating in a protest is not a crime that can lead to the death penalty anywhere in the world,” he said.

Also, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has accused Iran of inappropriately dealing with its unrest.

“What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it,” Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference, according to a Reuters report.

The Italian prime minister also threatened Iran with more effective action if it does not change its stance.

Over the last three months, Iran has been grappling with a wave of unrest that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini.