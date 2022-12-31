Intl. leather, footwear exhibit to kick off in Tehran on January 9

TEHRAN - The ninth International Exhibition of Footwear, Bag, Leather, and Related Industries (MPEX 2023) is scheduled to kick off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on January 9, 2023, IRIB reported.

This four-day exhibition will be held with the aim of increasing international interactions, developing exports, and introducing new technologies and knowledge in the leather and footwear industry while promoting domestic capabilities.

Increasing the quality of products, encouraging competition among producers, optimizing the product distribution system, responding to the diverse needs of the markets inside and outside the country, and facilitating the access of Iranian producers to regional markets are also reported to be among the goals of this international exhibition.

EF/MA