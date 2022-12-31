Charity generates 277,000 jobs for the needy

TEHRAN – Over 277,000 jobs have been created for financially-struggling individuals since the beginning of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21), Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation, has said.

This year, 50 percent of the employment budget has been allocated to job seekers, he stated, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The Foundation has opened up 277,000 job opportunities for needy individuals, he further said.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has created over 900,000 job opportunities during the Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021), according to Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Foundation.

He noted in October that 6,000 elites, 52,000 school students, and about 730,000 college students are under the support of the foundation, which can guarantee the future of the country in various fields of science and technology.

Since the beginning of this year, about 50,000 cases of skill training have been provided to clients, he added.

The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has launched 3,285 projects to support job seekers over the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year.

