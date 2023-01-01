Iran, Finland could expand water co-op: envoy

TEHRAN - The Finnish Ambassador to Iran Kari Kahiluoto has said there is great potential for the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Finland in the water industry, IRNA reported.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to the 18th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition at Tehran Permeant International Fairgrounds, Kahiluoto said: “We can hope that Finnish companies will have a good market in Iran in terms of providing knowledge and selling products in the field of water and energy in a long-term horizon.”

