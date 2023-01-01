Oman welcomes investment in Iran’s renewables sector

TEHRAN - Rashid Al-Ghilani, Oman's Chargé d'affaires in Tehran, has said his country welcomes investment in Iran’s renewable energy sector.

Al-Ghilani made the remarks in an Iran-Oman business forum in Tehran on Sunday, the portal of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

The forum, focusing on the trade and investment opportunities of Iran and Oman, was hosted by Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

The forum was also attended by the head of the Iran-Oman joint chamber of commerce and a group of businessmen and private sector representatives.

