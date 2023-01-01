Over $20m invested in Markazi tourism

TEHRAN – Some 8.7 trillion rials (over $20 million) has been invested in the tourism sector of the central province of Markazi during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Tourism-related projects are expected to generate over 1,670 direct and indirect job opportunities for the locals through this investment volume, Hassan Hosseini explained on Sunday.

The projects include hotels, guest houses, eco-lodge units, tourist complexes, traditional restaurants, and health tourism centers, the official added.

The private sector investors in different branches of tourism will be welcomed and supported in this province, he noted.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

ABU/MG

