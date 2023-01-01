Renovating governance system a necessity: speaker

TEHRAN – Speaker of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Saturday that he is creating consensus for making decisions on overhauling the governance system, underlining that renovating the system in all fields is a necessity.

Speaking at an open session of Parliament on Saturday, Qalibaf said reforming the governance system is now necessary given that security has been restored.

“I do believe that renovating the governance system in all fields based on the Imam [Khomeini] school and the political thoughts of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution is a necessity, which should be placed on the agenda now that security has been restored,” he said. “Now, we are creating consensus for making the necessary decisions in this regard.”

Qalibaf said that addressing economic problems is prioritized in the reform agenda he seeks, according to ICANA.

“As I said from the outset, economic issues are a priority in this renovation,” he asserted.

He also thanked Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for ousting the governor of Iran’s Central Bank amid a currency fluctuation. “The action of the honorable president to change the governor of the central bank was an inevitable necessity, and I thank him for this action. Of course, it is necessary to complete this change with structural, policy-making and management reforms in order to solve the problem in a sustainable way. We have a lot of hope that these things will happen when the new governor takes office,” he added.

Ali Saleh-Abadi left his job as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Thursday and President Raisi's cabinet accepted his resignation and replaced him with Mohammadreza Farzin.

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran resigned amid the recent volatility in the foreign currency market and depreciation of Iran's national currency the rial against other currencies, IRNA reported.

Farzin has served as the head of different Iranian banks including Bank Melli, and Bank Karafarin; he has also served as the deputy Finance and Economic Affairs Minister.

