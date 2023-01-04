International meeting held on Gen. Soleimani school of thought

TEHRAN- The first international conference on the Martyr Soleimani school of thought was held on Wednesday at the Iran International Conference Center in Tehran with the participation of foreign audiences.

Addressing the conference, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani boosted the power and glory of the Islamic Ummah.

He noted that General Soleimani had helped stand against insecurity and attempted resolutely to eliminate any threat.

The parliament speaker also called General Soleimani a “miracle of the Islamic Revolution”. He went on to say that Soleimani was father, brother, warrior, commander, and compliant.

Addressing the parliament, Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad also said “humanity is owed” to Soleimani’s sacrifices.

General Soleimani did not just sacrificed himself for Shias or Muslims. “This martyr sacrificed himself for peace and clam of humanity.”

He added, “The world without Daesh is his great achievement for us.”