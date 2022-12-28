Speaker meets with top Shia religious scholars

TEHRAN- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf paid a one-day tour to the holy city of Qom on Wednesday to hold talks with the senior Shia religious scholars.

During the meeting, Qalibaf presented them a series of reports regarding the performance of the parliament under his leadership.

He met with a group of grand ayatollahs including Jafar Sobhani, Nasser Makarem Shirazi, Abdullah Jawadi Amoli, and Hossein Noori Hamedani.

The grand ayatollahs, for their parts, expressed gratitude over the constructive measures of the parliament, providing the necessary guidelines and conveying the concerns of the people.

They also called on the officials to find appropriate solutions to alleviate the livelihood problems of people.