Foreign ministry marks fifth anniversary of Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom in Tehran ceremony

TEHRAN – A solemn ceremony commemorating the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Sunday.

The event was attended by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

General Soleimani, the revered commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units.

The strike, ordered by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, was widely condemned across the region and the world.

Both commanders were highly revered across West Asia because of their key role in fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

Resistance will not falter with martyrdom of commanders: FM

During his speech, Foreign Minister Araghchi praised General Soleimani’s contributions to the “Resistance school of thought,” emphasizing the enduring legacy of his leadership on the battlefield.

“Martyr Soleimani founded an indestructible regional movement. The Axis of Resistance is not reliant on any one individual and will not falter with the martyrdom of one commander,” Araghchi said. He highlighted the pivotal role of martyrdom as a unifying force for the Resistance, asserting that General Soleimani’s vision continues to guide regional efforts.

Diplomacy, military efforts needed to advance national goals: IRGC navy chief

Rear Admiral Tangsiri, in his remarks, acknowledged the synergy between diplomacy and military efforts in advancing national goals.

Commander of the IRGC Navy expressed gratitude for the bravery demonstrated by Foreign Minister Araghchi, particularly during his visit to Beirut amid bombings in the region. “Diplomacy combined with field operations yields results. The world and our nation commend the courage of our foreign minister, who landed in Beirut under such conditions,” he stated.

Tangsiri also reflected on Soleimani’s unparalleled qualities, describing him as fearless, deeply reliant on God, and tireless in his dedication. “I knew Martyr Soleimani since 1983 during Operation Kheibar. He was a man of strong faith and immense trust in God. Whether during operations or in everyday life, he was relentless, deeply committed, and beloved by the people,” he shared.

Iran has continually reiterated its commitment to pursuing legal action against the United States for the assassination of General Soleimani, citing the act as a violation of the 1973 Protection of Diplomats Convention.