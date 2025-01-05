Hero of combating terrorism 

TEHRAN - The Iraqi prime minister has hailed Iran’s anti-terror icon General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the United States in Baghdad five years ago.

Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani said General Soleimani “stood by” Iraqi people amid the Arab country’s war against the ISIL terror group.

The Iraqi premier was speaking in a ceremony in Baghdad marking the fifth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions. They were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by then-US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

“Marty Qassem Soleimani supported us across all battlefronts and stood by martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis to defend Iraq in the most difficult situations,” al-Sudani said.

The Iraqi premier said General Soleimani and al-Muhandis salvaged Iraq and the region from the clutches of terrorism.

He said high religious authorities have characterized them as heroes who have triumphed in the fight against ISIL terrorists.

Al-Sudani also threw his full weight behind the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) which has played an instrumental role in the defeat of ISIL.

“The PMU is a fundamental force in defending Iraq. Iraq is at the peak of readiness and is ready to respond to any aggression regardless of its source. Our security forces are capable of ensuring the security of the country. Our government has moved in the direction of strengthening PMU like other security forces,” he noted.

Last week, the PMU’s chairman praised the role of Iran and General Soleimani in combating terrorism in Iraq.

“The triumph over terrorism is an achievement attained by martyred commanders, which we must safeguard. Our victories were due to the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially martyr Soleimani,” Falih al-Fayyadh said.

He added, “The PMU is fully prepared for any confrontation and is not concerned with baseless accusations. There is interaction with the government of Prime Minister al-Sudani. Our forces provide this government with symbols of dignity and strength.”

The PMU was formed in the summer of 2014 when ISIL rapidly seized large parts of northern and western Iraq, including Mosul.

In 2016, the Iraqi Parliament passed a law officially integrating the PMU into the National Armed Forces, granting it legitimacy as part of Iraq’s defense system.

Despite mounting pressure from Washington, Iraq’s government has refused to dismantle the PMU. Officials have reiterated that the organization plays a critical role in safeguarding Iraq’s territorial integrity.

Iraq’s Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has also rejected the dissolution of the PMU.