Martyr Soleimani’s vision is guiding light for liberation of Al-Quds: Iran parliament speaker

TEHRAN – In a speech during Sunday’s parliamentary session, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reaffirmed that Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s mission remains a guiding principle for the nation.

“The path of Martyr Soleimani will continue until the liberation of Al-Quds and the elimination of the Zionist regime,” he declared, underscoring Iran’s steadfast commitment to the causes of Resistance and justice.

The Speaker commemorated the enduring legacy of General Soleimani, emphasizing his decades-long service to the nation and his pivotal role in resisting terrorism and oppression.

Qalibaf expressed deep gratitude to the people of Iran, particularly the residents of Kerman Province, who paid tribute to Soleimani on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

“I sincerely thank the appreciative people of Iran, especially the noble and martyr-loving people of Kerman, who went above and beyond by mourning at the grave of this national hero, a symbol of resistance and a champion in the fight against terrorism.”

Qalibaf highlighted General Soleimani’s remarkable contributions over four decades, describing him as a figure of unparalleled courage, sincerity, and devotion to leadership.

“Martyr Soleimani dedicated over 40 years of his blessed life to combating aggressors, bandits, occupiers, and terrorist groups. His noble presence brought peace, security, and protection to vulnerable communities, particularly women and children, in the face of danger,” he said.

General Qassem Soleimani, the former General of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) of Qods Force, was targeted by a drone strike conducted by the United States near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.