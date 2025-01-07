Araghchi stresses endurance of Resistance Front against enemies’ will

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the resilience of the "Resistance school of thought," a movement late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani significantly shaped.

Tehran hosted a ceremony commemorating the legacy of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday, where a plaque of appreciation and a ring belonging to the late commander were presented to Foreign Minister Araghchi by the family of Martyr Mohammad Hossein Hadadian.

The event was part of the fourth annual ceremony dedicated to recognizing managers and staff committed to the principles of General Soleimani’s vision.

He noted that despite ongoing challenges, including military strikes and political pressures, the ideology remains steadfast and continues to grow. "The blood of martyrs," Araghchi remarked, "is a weapon in the hands of the Resistance. It cannot be extinguished by military strikes or bombings."

General Soleimani, revered for his leadership in combating terrorism, particularly against the Daesh (ISIS) group in Iraq and Syria, was assassinated on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. The strike, ordered by then-President Donald Trump, sparked global condemnation and highlighted Soleimani’s influence across the region.

Araghchi also praised Martyr Soleimani for transforming the Resistance movement into a tangible force opposing Western hegemony and Israeli aggression in the region.

Addressing the broader Resistance Rront, he asserted that acts of assassination and aggression would only strengthen its resolve, as evidenced by the enduring spirit of Hezbollah and its leaders.