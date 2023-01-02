Iron ore reserves in Iran stand at 2.3b tons

TEHRAN – Head of IRON ORE ASSOCIATION OF IRAN (IROPEX) Mehrdad Akbarian said the country’s current iron ore reserves are theoretically said to be 2.3 billion tons, however, the real figure is expected to be much more than that.

According to Akbarian, the country’s iron ore reserves are estimated to be about five billion tons, IRNA reported.

The official noted that, on paper, the country’s total iron ore reserves have been put at about 2.8 billion tons, of which so far 500,000 tons have been consumed and processed.

EF/MA