TEHRAN – Amir Azizipour was elected as president of Iran squash federation on Monday for a four-year term till 2027.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Azizipour secured 34 of 50 votes cast.

Pirouz Hashemi Aras came second with 16 votes.

Azizipour replaced Masoud Soleymani in the position.