Iranian volleyball referee escapes death in car crash

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball referee Mohammad Eshghdoost escaped death in a massive car accident.

The accident happened on Tehran Highway. He was travelling to Yazd to officiate the match between Eefa Ceram Ardakan and Labanyat Haraz Amol volleyball teams but his car collided with a truck.

The vehicle was completely destroyed due to the severity of the accident.

“Since the federation has not paid my salary, I was forced to drive to Yazd with my own car instead of the plane,” Eshghdoost.

“Immediately after the crash, I informed the organizers I would come to officiate the match because I was OK.

“That was a miracle. I just suffered minor scratches but my smartphone was completely smashed. Also, my car is out of service,” he concluded.