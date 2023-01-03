Raisi: ‘We will not let Soleimani assassins have a restful sleep’

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday lauded sacrifices made by Lieutenant General Qassem, warning that the revenge promised for the assassination of the iconic commander is “definitive.”

Raisi made the remarks in a mass ceremony held at the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in Tehran to pay tribute to General Soleimani.

General Soleimani and his companions were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

“The Americans should know that we will not pass over the blood of Martyr Soleimani,” Raisi told the gathering, according to Press TV. “Allow me to announce on behalf of all of you that we have not forgotten the blood of Martyr Soleimani and will not do so, and they should know that revenge for the blood of Martyr Soleimani is certain, and we will not let the assassins and perpetrators have a restful sleep.”

Addressing the United States, Raisi said, “Just as General Soleimani stood up against your tyranny, excessive demands, domination and arrogance, and created resistance in the region, our beloved youths will stand today against you until the end in the shadow of the high spirit of Martyr Soleimani.”

The president stressed that General Soleimani thrashed the U.S. hegemony across the world, noting that the “domineering regime” is bent on robbing the nations and youths of their identities so that its own identity will prevail.

Raisi said the martyr commander was both an “identity-generator element,” and a “reviver of Islamic identity” in the region.

‘Soleimani exposed myth of U.S. invincibility’

Raisi commended General Soleimani as a symbol of fight against terrorism and world arrogance, saying he managed to expose the myth of invincibility of the United States.

Commemorating the anti-terror icon sends a message of hope to the entire freedom seekers across the world, the president said, stressing that General Soleimani was a unifying figure in the Iranian society before and after his demise and is now dear to the heart of millions of people around the globe.

Millions of people in Iran and across the world marked on Tuesday the third martyrdom anniversary of the top anti-terror commander, paying tribute to the sacrifices he made in foiling Western plots and liberating vast swathes of the West Asia's territory from the clutches of Takfiri terrorist groups, including Daesh.