Tehran mulling over launching direct shipping line to Brasilia

TEHRAN – Head of the Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce has announced the possibility of launching a direct shipping line between the two countries for the development of mutual non-oil trade, IRIB reported.

Speaking in a meeting of the chamber’s Export Development Committee on Wednesday, Fakhreddin Amerian said: “It is expected that the Islamic Republic Shipping Lines (IRISL) will help develop this line with support and cooperation.”

He also called on the responsible government entities to prepare a list of the commodities that can be bartered or exchanged between the two countries.

“The Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber [of Commerce] considers itself as an agent for the implementation of the Islamic Republic’s economic diplomacy goals, and therefore, with the establishment of a representative office in Brazil and obtaining the license to set up an Iranian business center in the country, we are the first joint chamber that has a permanent base in the target country,” the official said.

According to Amerian, Brazil is one of the biggest exporters of livestock inputs to Iran, and launching the mentioned shipping line could offer an opportunity to balance the trade between the two sides.

He put the value of trade between the two countries at six billion dollars in the previous year, saying that the imports from Brazil were double the value of Iran’s exports to the country in the mentioned year.

Photo: Head of Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce Fakhreddin Amerian (2nd R)