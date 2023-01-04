Russia inks deal to build cargo ship for Iran

TEHRAN - Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan Mehdi Akuchekian has announced the signing of a deal with Russia for building a ship for the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), IRIB reported.

According to Akuchekian, the mentioned ship is going to be used for transferring goods to Astrakhan’s Solyanka Port.

Iran and Russia have been developing cooperation in the joint construction of large-capacity vessels at Iranian shipyards and cargo vessels at Russian shipyards, according to a statement from the Russian government.

Moscow is also considering the possibility of investing in Iranian seaports, while Tehran has offered its seaports as hubs for transiting Russian cargo.

