Seoul welcomes co-op with Tehran in water industry

TEHRAN - Ambassador of South Korea to Tehran Yun Kang-Hyeon says Iran and South Korea have good capacities and vast fields for cooperation in the field of water resources management and using modern knowhow in this field.

During his visit to the 18th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition of Iran, Yun expressed hope the cooperation between Iran and South Korea in the water industry would be reinforced, IRNA reported.

