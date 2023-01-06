16 projects approved to develop oil, gas industry’s value chain

TEHRAN – Iran’s Resistance Economy Headquarters has approved 16 special projects for the development of the oil and gas industry’s value chain, Shana reported.

The mentioned projects were approved in a meeting of the mentioned headquarters chaired by Mohammad Mokhber, Iran's first vice president, in Tehran on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of oil, economy, industry, energy, agriculture, transport and urban development, as well as the head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) and the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

