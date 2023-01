TEHRAN – Tractor football team defeated Esteghlal 2-0 in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchweek 15 on Friday.

In the match held in Tabriz, Mohammad Ghanbari was on target in the 36th minute and he completed his brace in the 52nd minute.

Esteghlal are fourth in the table, five points behind IPL leaders Persepolis.

The match was initially scheduled to be held on Thursday but was postponed due to heavy snowfall.