Car rally marks Woman’s Day

TEHRAN –On Friday, a number of Iranian female drivers held a rally on Tehran streets to mark National Woman’s Day (also called Mother’s Day), which coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (PBUH), the daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (S).

The rally was held under the motto “Let’s Start from Ourselves” to provide women the opportunity to participate in car racing activities, improve their driving skills, create social enthusiasm, and honor women’s and mothers’ high status, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The participants of this event attended the map reading training class and the briefing session on Thursday, where they learned the rules and regulations of tourism rallies, the report added.

The event was organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran in close collaboration with the Iranian Traffic Police.

The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Its tasks include facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran in their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism by establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

ABU/AM

