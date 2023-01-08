Iranian Para-cyclist Bahram Soleymani banned for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian Para-cyclist Bahram Soleyman has been banned for two years for doping.

Iran's National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) announced that he has tested positive for the banned substance Triamterene.

Soleyman will be ineligible for competition for two years from Aug. 4, 2022 to Aug. 2, 2024.

Triamterene (trade name Dyrenium among others) is a potassium-sparing diuretic often used in combination with thiazide diuretics for the treatment of high blood pressure or swelling. The combination with hydrochlorothiazide, is known as hydrochlorothiazide/triamterene.