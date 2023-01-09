Unauthorized diggers arrested in Neyshabur

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities in charge of protecting cultural heritage have recently caught four suspects red-handed while they were illegally conducting excavations in Neyshabur in northeast Iran.

The suspects were arrested during a surprise operation while digging in the village of Nasirabad, Neyshabur county, a provincial police commander said on Monday.

The suspects have been surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation and trial, the commander added.

A history buff's paradise, Neyshabur (also called “Nishapur”) is situated about 70 km west of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

The city was founded around the 3rd century CE. Narratives say that it derived its name from its alleged founder, the Sasanian king Shapur I.

Neyshabur rose to prominence in the 8th century and was destroyed by invasions and earthquakes in the 13th century.

At its height between the 9th and 13th centuries, Neyshabur had a population of around 100,000 to 200,000 people and a development covering an area of around six square miles.

AFM