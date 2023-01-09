Three persons involved in Nov. 10 terror attack in Isfahan get death sentence

TEHRAN – According to initial court verdicts concerning a terrorist attack in the central city of Isfahan, three persons were sentenced to capital punishment, Tasnim reported on Monday.

Accordingly, Amir Nasr Azadani, a footballer who was also an accomplice in the terrorist act, got a 16-year jail term.

The terrorist attack took place in the Mahaleh Khaneh of Isfahan on November 10 in which three “security defenders” named Mohsen Cheraqi, Mohsen Hamidi, and Mohammad Karimi were gunned down.

The attack took was preplanned and the armed assailants attacked people and security forces to the extent that even a number of citizens and security defenders were injured.

The three persons sentenced to death are Saleh Mirhashemi Boltaghi, Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani, and Saeed Yaghoubi. According to Tasnim, Boltaghi was linked to the Mujaheddin Khalq Organization (MKO).

The court hearings against the convicts, who were six persons, were held between Dec. 28 to Dec. 31.

The verdicts are open to appeal.