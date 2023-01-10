Pomegranate export up 100% in 8 months on year

TEHRAN- Iran’s pomegranate export increased by 100 percent in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21, 2022), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to an official with the Agriculture Ministry.

Zahra Jalili-Moqaddam, the director-general of the tropical and semi-tropical fruits office of the ministry, said that 7,500 tons of pomegranates were exported in the eight-month period of this year, while the figure was 3,500 tons in the same time span of the previous year.

The official predicted that the annual production of pomegranates will reach 1.2 million tons in the country in the current year.

He considered the quality and taste of Iranian pomegranates unique in the world and said one of the characteristics of Iranian pomegranates is the health of the product and on the other hand its medicinal properties, which are welcomed by other countries.

The director-general of the tropical and semi-tropical fruits office of the Agriculture Ministry further said that the country's average yield of pomegranate production is 14 to 15 tons per hectare and added that last year the exemplary gardeners saw a yield of 80 to 100 tons per hectare.

MA/MA