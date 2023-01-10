Turkey looks to strengthen tourism ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Turkey is willing to forge a closer partnership with Iran in the tourism sector, the Turkish consul general in Tabriz has said.

Çetin Taner said that his country is interested in boosting relations in medical tourism with Iran, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish official said that health tourism has been a sphere for preparing the ground for mutual ties.

He called for the expansion of health, medical, scientific, educational, and research cooperation between various medical universities in Turkey and Tabriz.

Cultural and religious commonalities between both sides play a role in bolstering bilateral relations, he stated.

Taner voiced hope that Turkish students who are studying in Iran would continue to cooperate with the Islamic Republic after graduation and return to Turkey as a bridge for exchanging scientific information and expanding research and health activities.

Medical tourism in Iran, according to some experts, is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

The Islamic Republic is known in the world as an affordable destination for health tourism, and the government is making a great effort to attract more medical tourists in the years to come.

Credible surgeons and physicians, cutting-edge medical technologies, high-tech medicine and diverse specializations, super affordable procedures, and finally its hospitable people, are considered Iran’s trump card when it comes to medical tourism.

AFM