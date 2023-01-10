Museum of anthropology to be constructed in Pakdasht

TEHRAN – On Monday, Pakdasht’s tourism chief urged the need for the construction of an anthropology museum to spotlight the diverse heritage of the ancient town.

“The construction of the anthropological museum helps to introduce the historical identity of the people of the region, which is mostly based on agriculture,” Asadollah Tajik said.

“Location for the museum has been determined, and we hope to finish its construction by the end of the next [Iranian calendar] year (March 2024),” the official added.

One of the most important agricultural hubs in Tehran province, Pakdasht cultivates more than 17,000 hectares, of which 1,500 are greenhouses, the official said last month.

Back in September, Tehran’s tourism chief Parham Janfeshan said that plans are underway to promote agritourism in Pakdasht county. Pakdasht has high potential to attract nature lovers and sightseers as it embraces numerous gardens and flowerbeds, he added.

AFM