Russia’s PROFIT seeks Iran’s partnership into TV series  

TEHRAN – The Iranian Culture Center in Moscow said on Tuesday the Production Company of Igor Tolstunov – PROFIT in Russia is seeking to convince Iran to enter into a partnership with the company in a TV series project.

Tolstunov, director of the leading Russian companies producing full-length feature films and TV series, and the director and some managers of the project met with Iranian cultural attaché Masud Ahmadvand to discuss issues about the series, the center said in a press release, without giving further details about the project.

During the meeting, Ahmadvand referred to a recent increase in the expansion of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the film industry and hoped that talks on several joint film projects between Iranian and Russian filmmakers would be finalized.

“The launch of the projects will open a new season of cultural relations between the two countries and will help improve mutual understanding between the Iranian and Russian people,” he said.

On his part, Tolstunov said that his company intends to film ten episodes of the series in Iran with the collaboration of Iranian cineastes.

PROFIT was founded in April 1995. The company made its debut with “Three stories” by Kira Muratova.

In October 1995, PROFIT entered into a partnership with NTV Channel and set up the film company NTV PROFIT. The partnership broke up in 2005 after PROFIT withdrew from NTV PROFIT.

PROFIT produced over 40 films, including “The Thief” and “The East-West”, both of which received nominations for the Academy Awards.

It also produced more than 600 episodes of series for Russian TV channels, including screen versions of novels by D. Dontsova and T. Ustinova (CTC), “The School” (Channel One), “The Gromovs” (Rossiya) and “Bourgeois’s Birthday”.

In its new plans, Iran is seeking to expand ties with Russia in the film industry.

Earlier in August 2022, top executives of the Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) and Farabi Cinema Foundation paid a visit to Gazprom-Media in Moscow to set up a partnership with the Russian holding firm.

In addition, the director of Russia’s Union of Cinematographers, Valery Ivanovich Tonkikh, heading a Russian film delegation visited Tehran last December to attend the Russian Film Days, a program to screen the latest movies by Russian filmmakers.

