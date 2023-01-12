Esteghlal battle back to beat Tractor in Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team battled back from a 1-0 loss to defeat Tractor 2-1 in extra time in the Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Reza Asadi scored for Tractor in the 93rd minute.

Esteghlal French forward Kevin Yamga scored twice from the penalty spot in the 110th and 120th minutes.

Tractor defender Hadi Mohammadi was sent off in the 119th minute.

Earlier in the day, Mes Kerman defeated Sanat Naft 2-0, thanks to goals from Amin Kazemian and Ali Tahami.

Nassaj are the defending champions.