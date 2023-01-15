Iran’s Beheshti Rad bags gold at UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour

TEHRAN – Mohsen Beheshti Rad of Iran won a gold medal in the first World Cup of the 2022-23 UIAA Ice Climbing World Tour.

World champion Beheshti Rad finished in first place in the Men’s Speed, followed by Romanian climber David Bouffard and Kherlen Nyamdoo from Mongolia.

The first World Cup of the 2022-23 was held in Cheongsong, South Korea from Jan. 13 to 15.

The tournament brought 90 athletes from 17 countries together in the first World Cup held in Asia since 2020.