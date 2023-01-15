New police chief meets President Raisi

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi met on Saturday with General Ahmad Reza Radan to express congratulations on his appointment as the head of Iran’s police force.

This appointment demonstrates “your dedication, effectiveness, and priceless experience” in managing and directing police forces, Raisi told the new police chief.

The president expressed optimism that the Law Enforcement Command would work to enhance social security, reduce crime, enforce public order and discipline, extend justice, and create trust throughout the country in the new era with “divine” attention, reliance on jihadi spirit, make best use of the strength and capability of self-sacrificing police forces, and establish more direct contacts with the people and consider public opinion.

In addition, Raisi wished General Radan lingering success in carrying out this crucial duty and supporting the Islamic Republic of Iran's political system and declared that the government is well prepared to help the law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, General Radan provided a report on the most recent state of the country's police force and discussed its future plans and objectives.