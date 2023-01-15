Legislator calls on Saudi Arabia to reconsider policy toward Iran 

TEHRAN – An Iranian lawmaker has called on Saudi Arabia to reconsider its past behavior toward Iran and move in the direction of de-escalation.

The lawmaker, Farhad Bashiri, told the Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA) that Iran has started dialogue with Saudi Arabia with the aim of resolving regional issues.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted and communicated with the Saudi authorities within the specified frameworks. This action is aimed at making the countries of the region more coordinated and with the aim of having a positive effect on solving regional problems,” he said.

Bashiri added, “Considering that Saudi Arabia is responsible for important religious centers at the regional level, it is expected that it takes steps towards synergy at the regional level by communicating with the countries of the region, including Iran, in order to prevent the entry of foreigners” and their plans to sow “discord among the countries.”

He noted, “It is expected that they will reconsider their past behavior with Iran and realize that the Islamic world needs consensus in order to achieve progress in various fields, including the political field in the region.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at a presser during his recent visit to Lebanon that Saudi Arabia was not ready to restore diplomatic relations with Iran.

